US government shutdown | Instant divorce in India | Cambodia’s return to authoritarianism?
Is Donald Trump willing to continue the federal government shutdown over a border wall with Mexico? Also, is India's proposed ban on triple talaq divorce aimed at jailing deadbeat husbands or a political attack on Muslims? And Cambodia's prime minister oversees celebrations marking 40 years since the end of the Khmer Rouge, but has Hun Sen brought back authoritarianism? #Shutdown #USGovernment #Cambodia
January 9, 2019
