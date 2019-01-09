POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ghosn denies all allegations against him | Money Talks
02:26
BizTech
Ghosn denies all allegations against him | Money Talks
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has denied all charges of financial misconduct in his first court appearance in Tokyo. Ghosn was arrested in Japan in November for under-reporting his finances and has had his detention extended twice since. His current detention ends on January 11, but his legal team says he's likely to spend another six months behind bars due to the nature of Japan's justice system. For more on this we’re joined by TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #Ghosn #Nissan
January 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?