06:10
Amazon overtakes Microsoft | Money Talks
Amazon is now the world's biggest publicly traded company. For the first time it's overtaken Microsoft and other tech titans to get to the top of Wall Street, with a market value of nearly $800B. And that shows how far the company has come from humble e-commerce start-up to a multi-national behemoth that's now a force in cloud computing and even artificial intelligence. To discuss the company’s success, Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners, joins us from New York. #Amazon #Microsoft #Bezos
January 10, 2019
