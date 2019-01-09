World Share

The War in Syria: Syrian families try to rebuild homes after war

In Syria, the regime is once again in control of most of the country. But after eight years of war, much of it is in ruins. An estimated 33 per cent of all homes have been destroyed, and reconstruction is likely to cost hundreds of billions of dollars. For civilians who've survived the war, it means a new battle: a struggle to rebuild their lives as they once were. Reagan Des Vignes has more. #Syria, #Idlib, #CivilWar