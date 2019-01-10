World Share

Gabon’s Failed Coup | Kim Jong-un’s Birthday in Beijing | Germany’s ‘Muslim tax’

Gabon's government foils a coup. But with the president Ali Bongo on medical leave and no clear successor, is the Bongo dynasty on the verge of collapse? Also, Kim Jong-un makes a surprise visit to China, just days after warning Washington to ease sanctions. Will North Korea force the US to take notice? And, Germany considers introducing a tax for being Muslim. But will it work to counter extremism?