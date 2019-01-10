World Share

Les Benjamins x Puma | Fashion | Showcase

The billion dollar industry that has grown out of the sneaker culture phenomenon shows no signs of slowing down. And one Turkish company is looking to take advantage of this. Les Benjamins is a 'made in Istanbul' street-wear brand hoping to turn its new flagship store into a community space for sneakerheads. And according to Showcase's Aadel Haleem, their job just got easier thanks to a collaboration with a major sports brand. #LesBenjamins #Puma #Showcase