POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Metropolis: A futuristic social commentary | Cinema | Showcase
06:52
World
Metropolis: A futuristic social commentary | Cinema | Showcase
During the early 20th century, at a time when cinema was still a young artform passionate filmmakers made it their mission to constantly push the limits of the medium. One director in particular, Fritz Lang, attained master status for his innovative techniques and ability to re-invent cinema with each motion picture he made. His most important film, the black and white masterpiece Metropolis was made more than 90 years ago but to this day it can still be seen as a silent warning about a future which isn't that far off. For more on exactly how Metropolis is still both relevant and inspiring, Showcase is joined by Barbara Mennel, a professor of film studies at the University of Florida.
January 10, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?