POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is the political situation under control in Gabon?
02:47
World
Is the political situation under control in Gabon?
Within hours of the coup attempt in Gabon, two of the plotters were dead and eight others had been arrested. But while the government says all is well, from the outside looking in, it doesn't look that way. President Ali Bongo hasn’t been in Gabon for months, he’s in Morocco after suffering from a stroke and one-third of the population lives in poverty. So is it time he steps down? Natalie Poyhonen reports. #Gabon #TheNewsmakers #AliBongo
January 10, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?