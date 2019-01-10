World Share

Is the political situation under control in Gabon?

Within hours of the coup attempt in Gabon, two of the plotters were dead and eight others had been arrested. But while the government says all is well, from the outside looking in, it doesn't look that way. President Ali Bongo hasn't been in Gabon for months, he's in Morocco after suffering from a stroke and one-third of the population lives in poverty. So is it time he steps down? Natalie Poyhonen reports.