BizTech Share

China trade talks conclude in Beijing | Money Talks

After three days of negotiations, US and Chinese officials say they've made progress that could end trade hostilities between them. Few details have emerged from the meetings, but the encouraging signs from both sides have been enough to boost global markets over the last few days. Mobin Nasir has the details. Joining us from New York is Ann Lee. She's the CEO of technology investment consortium Coterie. She also wrote the book "Will China's Economy Collapse?"