Trump makes appeal to public on US border wall |Money Talks

US President Donald Trump has used his first Oval Office address to appeal to the public, asking them to support his long-promised border wall with Mexico. A dispute over its funding has now kept the US government partially shutdown for almost three weeks. Trump has blamed Democrats who have so far refused to fund the 5.7-billion-dollar project. But one tech start-up wants to cash-in on the debate. more on this now with Peter Schiff who joins us from Dorado in Puerto Rico. He's the CEO and chief global strategist at the retail brokerage from, Euro Pacific Capital.