POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Egypt condemns the coup attempt in Gabon
00:58
World
Egypt condemns the coup attempt in Gabon
"If you don't know how to do coups, come to us and we will teach you." The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has condemned the failed coup attempt in Gabon. Egyptians took to social media to criticise the statement. In 2013, Abdel Fattah el Sisi led a military coup ousting Egypt's first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi, from power. After the coup, Morsi was sentenced to life in prison for "conspiring against Egypt". Sisi was sworn in as the country's president in June 2014 and has been in power since then. #Gabon #Egypt #coup
January 10, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?