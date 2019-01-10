World Share

Living with Less: Does Minimalism bring more meaning? ​

With such hectic lifestyles and the demands from society to constantly consume, are we being mindful of our spending? Can Minimalism offer an alternative to simplify our lives? Joining us on Skype from New Jersey, USA is Karen Liszewski, beginner minimalist and blogger. In Kirksville, Missouri, USA is Jonathan Vieker, writer and musician. And joining us in the studio is Caroline Rogers, professional organiser at ‘Room to Think’ and Dimitrios Tsivrikos, professor of business psychology at University College London. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Minimalism #Minimalist #Lifestyle