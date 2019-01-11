World Share

Maduro Inauguration: Nicolas Maduro sworn in as Venezuela president

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's new six year term has begun amid controversy over whether he has the right to be in office. Shortly after being sworn in, Paraguay announced the end of diplomatic ties with Venezuela. The Organization of American States approved a resolution declaring Maduro's second term to be "illegitimate." Juan Carlos Lamas reports from Caracas. #Venezuela #VenezuelaPresident #NicolasMaduro