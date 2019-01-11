POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Eren Eyuboglu: Life and Works | Exhibitions | Showcase
02:37
World
Eren Eyuboglu: Life and Works | Exhibitions | Showcase
She married into the culture but embraced it as her own. Eren Eyuboglu became a Turkish citizen after marrying Turkish painter Bedri Rahmi Eyuboglu in 1936. But while many Turkish artists looked to the West for inspiration, Eyuboglu's artistry blossomed in Anatolia. Showcase's Aadel Haleem visited Ankara's CerModern to see how Eyuboglu's life was reflected in her art. #Exhibition #VisualArts #ErenEyuboglu
January 11, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?