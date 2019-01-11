Eren Eyuboglu: Life and Works | Exhibitions | Showcase

World Share

She married into the culture but embraced it as her own. Eren Eyuboglu became a Turkish citizen after marrying Turkish painter Bedri Rahmi Eyuboglu in 1936. But while many Turkish artists looked to the West for inspiration, Eyuboglu's artistry blossomed in Anatolia. Showcase's Aadel Haleem visited Ankara's CerModern to see how Eyuboglu's life was reflected in her art. #Exhibition #VisualArts #ErenEyuboglu