POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey blasts US conditions on their withdrawal from Syria | Karabakh conflict
26:00
World
Turkey blasts US conditions on their withdrawal from Syria | Karabakh conflict
In December, US president Donald Trump declared victory over Daesh and said US troops in Syria were coming home. No conditions, no qualifications. But then US National Security Advisor, John Bolton, made a list of public demands on Turkey before visiting the country, that the YPG terror group be protected as the US withdraws. The statement was harshly criticized by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. #TurkeyPresident #Turkey #UnitedStates
January 11, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?