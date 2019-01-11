World Share

Can Azerbaijan and Armenia end their hostilities and reach an resolution on Karabakh?

It's been called the frozen conflict. Often overshadowed by wars nearby in the Caucuses, Iraq and Syria, the nearly three-decade long dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia has become a dangerous flashpoint that could threaten a crucial energy corridor. At the heart of the tensions is the region of Karabakh, internationally recognized as the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, but under Armenian occupation. #Karabakh #Armenia #KarabakhConflict