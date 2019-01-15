POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Beyond Reality | Exhibitions | Showcase
04:10
World
Beyond Reality | Exhibitions | Showcase
They've made otherworldly creatures for Game of Thrones and performed magical acts of illusion in Harry Potter films. And now a group of sculptors are taking what they learned on film sets over the last twenty years and using it to go beyond reality and challenge long-established perceptions. We sent Miranda Atty to meet the hyperrealists whose work is now on display as part of a special exhibition at London's Opera Gallery. #BeyondReality #Hyperrealism #Showcase
January 15, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?