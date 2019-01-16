Thousands protest ahead of French national debate| Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
France's Yellow Vest movement has gained more momentum after 84,000 people took to the streets over the weekend in the ninth straight week of the protests. They were held as the nation prepares for a three-month-long national debate on President Emmanuel Macron's reform agenda. But there are signs the government's not willing to budge. Paolo Montecillo reports. TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas speaks to us from Paris.
January 16, 2019
