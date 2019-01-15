POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Canada grants asylum to Saudi teenager who escaped from her family
11:05
World
Canada grants asylum to Saudi teenager who escaped from her family
A lot can change in a week. And that's certainly the case for Rahaf Mohammed al Qunun. Today she is safe in Canada and has dropped her last name after being disowned by her parents. But not so long she feared for her life. The 18 year old Saudi woman escaped from her family, after alleging they were abusing her. She launched a social media campaign from a hotel room in Thailand urging the UN to give her refugee status. They did and Canada granted her asylum. But one of our guests wasn’t too happy about it. Watch to find out why. Guests: Mohamed al Qubaiban Saudi and Gulf affairs expert Chris Alexander Canada's former immigration minister. #Canada #SaudiAsylum #CanadaTeenager
January 15, 2019
