POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Should the European Union do more for refugees?
13:33
World
Should the European Union do more for refugees?
Thousands of refugees escaped war and persecution, only to end up trapped behind bars. On the Greek Island of Lesvos lies Camp Moria. Designed to hold just over 3,000 people, at one point, it held almost three times that amount, and with conditions so bad, some who risked their lives fleeing violence, are trying to kill themselves. So is it time the EU did more for refugees? Guests: Catherine Woollard Secretary General of the European Council for Refugees and Exiles Sebastian Leape Volunteer at the Moria camp Costas Panayotakis Sociology professor at New York City College of Technology. #GreeceRiots #Greece #Migration
January 15, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?