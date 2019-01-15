POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Europe’s most dangerous refugee camp
04:40
World
Europe’s most dangerous refugee camp
Description: Moria refugee camp is overcrowded, dirty and dangerous. The facility on the Greek island of Lesvos is designed to shelter only 3000 people, but at one point, held almost three times that amount. Fights often break out and stories of sexual violence are widespread. Already damaged by war, life in Moria is driving some refugees to suicide, including children. Hyder Abbasi gained exclusive access to the camp and sent this report.
January 15, 2019
