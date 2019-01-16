POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
DRC Results Dispute: Regional leaders to discuss results on Tuesday
02:42
World
DRC Results Dispute: Regional leaders to discuss results on Tuesday
Constitutional Court in Kinshasa began to hear an appeal from the presidential candidate Martin Fuyulu. Official results released by the election commission show Felix Tshisekedi winning around 40 percent of the vote, and Fayulu receiving around 35-percent. The Southern African Development Community will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday, to discuss the Democratic Republic of Congo's disputed presidential election. TRT World producer, Usman Aliyu Uba explains. #Congo #CongoElections #Congo2019
January 16, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?