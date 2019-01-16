POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why Is India deporting Muslim refugees but giving citizenship to other persecuted minorities?
Why Is India deporting Muslim refugees but giving citizenship to other persecuted minorities? India's lower house of parliament has approved a bill that would grant residency and citizenship rights to immigrants, as long as they're not Muslim. It's sparked protests that brought the country's populous northeast state of Assam to a near standstill. Guests: Sudhanshu Mittal Senior member of the ruling BJP Samujjal Bhattacharya Chief adviser for the All Assam Students Union Mehboob Jeelani TRT World senior producer #India #MuslimRefugees #IndiaMuslims
