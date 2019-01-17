Beijing cuts taxes to boost economy | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Weak demand at home and a trade war with the United States are continuing to take a bite out of China's growth. Now the government's slashing taxes and pumping billions of dollars into the economy to give it a boost. But how far can these moves go to prop-up the world's second largest market? Mobin Nasir finds out. Martin Jacques spoke to us from London. He's the author of "When China Rules the World".
January 17, 2019
