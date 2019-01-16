World Share

Brexit Britain: The rise and fall of Britain? ​

Just where does Britain stand - not just on Brexit, but in the eyes of the world on pretty much everything. Is it a laughing stock of a once global power; or does it still have a role to play. And if so, what role? Joining us on Skype from Lancaster, UK is Professor Mark Garnett, senior lecturer in politics and co-author of British Foreign Policy since 1945. And joining us in the studio is Lee Rotherham political adviser, Ben Laker, Professor at Henley Business School and government adviser and Sir Stephen Walls former ambassador to the European Union. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Brexit #Empire #EU