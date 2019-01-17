POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What’s next for Brexit? | Kenya’s Hotel Attack | Corruption in Guatemala
53:26
World
What’s next for Brexit? | Kenya’s Hotel Attack | Corruption in Guatemala
Theresa May's deal was demolished by MPs, handing the government the biggest parliamentary defeat in UK history. So what does the future hold for Brexit? Also, explosions and gunfire ring out in Nairobi. After 14 people were killed in an attack on a hotel, we ask if Al Shabab is resurgent in Kenya? And, he's a president who promised to fight corruption. So why has Guatemala's Jimmy Morales thrown the UN's corruption commission out of the country?
January 17, 2019
