World Share

What’s next for Brexit? | Kenya’s Hotel Attack | Corruption in Guatemala

Theresa May's deal was demolished by MPs, handing the government the biggest parliamentary defeat in UK history. So what does the future hold for Brexit? Also, explosions and gunfire ring out in Nairobi. After 14 people were killed in an attack on a hotel, we ask if Al Shabab is resurgent in Kenya? And, he's a president who promised to fight corruption. So why has Guatemala's Jimmy Morales thrown the UN's corruption commission out of the country?