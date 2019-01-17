POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Brexit Uncertainty: May invites MPs from all sides on a way forward
British Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a vote of no confidence in her government. As expected all of her own MPs supported her in spite of their opposition to her Brexit deal. She says she will now work with politicians from other parties to try to find common ground for a Brexit deal that will command a majority of MPs in Parliament. But time is running out. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #Brexit #BrexitDeal #TheresaMay
January 17, 2019
