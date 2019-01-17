POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US Shutdown: Unpaid government workers flock to food banks
US Shutdown: Unpaid government workers flock to food banks
In two weeks, the US president Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver the State of the Union address to Congress. Democrats are asking the president to delay the speech because with so many VIPs in one place, they believe the current government shutdown presents a security concern. But there are also more immediate and real effects of the shutdown, with food banks providing for some government workers and their families. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #US #USShutdown #USGovernment
January 17, 2019
