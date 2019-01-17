POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Palestinians in Jordan: Effects of cuts to UNRWA felt at refugee camp
02:48
World
Palestinians in Jordan: Effects of cuts to UNRWA felt at refugee camp
Jordan has taken in around one and a half million Syrian refugees. It's already home to about 2.3 million Palestinian refugees, many of whom live in camps set up fifty years ago. Times are tough right now - especially after the United States withdrew 200 million dollars of funding from the UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports. #Palestine #Jordan #Palestinians
January 17, 2019
