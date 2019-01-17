POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How can Kenya counter the threat of Al Shabab?
The Dusit hotel complex in Nairobi is one of Kenya's most luxurious spots. But on Tuesday it was the scene of a terror attack. Al Shabab militants entered the compound with guns and bombs. It was the start of an almost 20-hour siege that killed at least 20 people. Kenya is part of a peacekeeping operation with Somalia to try and wipe out the terror group. But could their military operations abroad, be making life at home less safe? Guests: David Otto Counter terrorism specialist Stig Jarle Hansen Author of 'Al Shabaab in Somalia: The History and Ideology of a Militant Islamist Group, 2005-2012'
January 17, 2019
