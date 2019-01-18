POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK Parliament rejects Theresa May's Brexit deal
UK Parliament rejects Theresa May's Brexit deal
Britain has once again been plunged into political chaos after Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal suffered a historic defeat in the UK parliament. That's opened up a number of possibilities including early elections, a new referendum or a hard Brexit. But leaving the EU without an agreement could further damage the UK economy, which is already showing signs of a slowdown. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on the Brexit woes, Patrick Minford joins us from Cardiff in the UK. He's an economics professor at Cardiff University, and a former adviser to Margaret Thatcher. We also have Chris Roebuck in London. He's a Visiting Professor of Transformational Leadership at the University of London's Cass Business School. #Brexit #BrexitDeal #TheresaMay
January 18, 2019
