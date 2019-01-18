POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Press TV journalist Marzieh Hashemi detained in the US, Iran cries foul
13:44
World
Press TV journalist Marzieh Hashemi detained in the US, Iran cries foul
Marzieh Hashemi’s family says the dual US-Iranian citizen has been arrested and transferred to a federal detention centre in Washington DC. The FBI has not charged her with anything. Her employer, an Iranian state funded broadcaster, says she's being mistreated in detention. #FreeMarziehHashemi Guests: Kaneez Fatima Former Press TV anchor Michael Johns Co-founder of the Tea Party movement Seyed Mostafa Khoscheshm Iranian affairs analyst #FreeMarziehHashemi
January 18, 2019
