Turkey's strategy against cyber threats
08:20
World
Millions of mobile users are eagerly waiting for the benefits that 5G networks are promising to deliver. But with great speed and reliability, comes great risk. Consumers, corporations and governments are increasingly more vulnerable to threats as our world becomes more connected. Turkey is a country who knows this well. Its cyber threats are gaining the attention of officials in Ankara. Guests: Salih Bicakci Vice Dean at Kadir Has University who specializes in cybersecurity Madeline Carr Director at the Research Institute for the Science of cybersecurity
January 18, 2019
