Has Trump’s conflicting policies complicated the US’s planned withdrawal from Syria?
09:52
World
Has Trump’s conflicting policies complicated the US’s planned withdrawal from Syria?
With an increasingly isolated and erratic US President, Turkish officials are left with snubs and threats as they try to keep Trump to his word. A spokesman for Erdogan said US officials said the withdrawal could take place within 120 days. Guests: Taha Arvas Journalist at Daily Sabah Helin Sari Ertem Assistant professor specializing in US-Turkish relations at Istanbul Medeniyet University
January 18, 2019
