POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US prosecutors open criminal probe into Huawei
05:54
BizTech
US prosecutors open criminal probe into Huawei
China's chief trade negotiator will head to the US in two weeks for the latest round of talks aimed at ending the trade war between the two countries. But reports US authorities are pursuing criminal charges against Chinese telecom giant, Huawei, could stifle negotiations. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, Washington lawmakers are also gearing-up to punish Huawei and other Chinese tech firms. TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us now from Paris. #US #Washington #Huawei
January 18, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?