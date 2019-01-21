World Share

Cuba Economy: Hard-up Cubans snub state jobs for higher pay

Cuba is one of the world's few remaining communist countries. But unlike the successful socialist economies of China and Vietnam it's made few reforms. One of the changes Cuba HAS made increased the number of people working in the private sector. And as Christine Pirovolakis tells us, many highly educated Cubans employed by the state are finding alternative work to make ends meet. #EasternBloc #Politics #Cuba