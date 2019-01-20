POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
China Bird Poaching: Local group takes on poachers in Beijing
02:44
World
China Bird Poaching: Local group takes on poachers in Beijing
Poaching is a major threat to wild birds worldwide and despite tougher enforcement in China, it's still a big problem. Many birds end up caged and traded on the black market, where conservationists say some species can fetch up to tens of thousands of dollars. But as Samantha Vadas in Beijing found out, a group of locals are trying to put a stop to it. #China #BirdPoaching #EnvironmentalCrime
January 20, 2019
