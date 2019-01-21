POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Carlos Ghosn accused of illegally pocketing $9M|Money Talks
The charges keep piling-up for Carlos Ghosn. Nissan and Mitsubishi are now accusing their former chairman of pocketing millions of dollars from their accounts. An internal investigation by the Japanese car makers could lead to more criminal charges against the industry titan. And that's further clouding the future of one of the auto sector's most successful alliances. Paolo Montecillo reports. In company for this discussion is TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Paris. #CarlosGhosn #Nissan #Japan
January 21, 2019
