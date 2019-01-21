BizTech Share

Tesla sheds workforce |Money Talks

2018 was Tesla's most successful year since it was founded 15-years ago.. but the electric car maker is now facing mounting price pressures. The firm has announced its axing thousands of jobs worldwide.. with CEO Elon Musk saying the company needs to cut costs and grow profits in the long-term. Santosh Rao joins us from New York City. He's the Head of Research at merchant bank, Manhattan Venture Partners #ElonMusk #ElectricCar #Tesla