Epic Abstraction: Pollock to Herrara | Exhibitions | Showcase
03:25
World
The Metropolitan Museum of Art is exploring the legacy of abstract expressionism in its latest show made up of pieces from its own collection, promised gifts and recent acquisitions. 'Epic Abstraction: Pollock to Herrara' contains works spanning eight decades beginning in the 1930s and includes paintings and sculptures by both well known and little-known artists. #VisualArt #Art #ArtandCulture
January 22, 2019
