Epic Abstraction: Pollock to Herrara | Exhibitions | Showcase

Epic Abstraction: Pollock to Herrara

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is exploring the legacy of abstract expressionism in its latest show made up of pieces from its own collection, promised gifts and recent acquisitions. 'Epic Abstraction: Pollock to Herrara' contains works spanning eight decades beginning in the 1930s and includes paintings and sculptures by both well known and little-known artists. #VisualArt #Art #ArtandCulture