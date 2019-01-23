POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
China GDP growth slows to 28-year low in 2018| Money Talks
06:04
BizTech
China GDP growth slows to 28-year low in 2018| Money Talks
Economic growth in China languished to its slowest pace in nearly three decades last year, made worse by a bruising trade war with the United States. The latest figures are likely to spur Beijing into action, with the stimulus measures implemented since July failing to stop the slowdown. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, Chinese officials now have even more reason to resolve their trade differences with Washington. For more on the story, we spoke to Hong Bo in London. She's a financial economics professor at the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies.
January 23, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?