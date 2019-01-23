BizTech Share

Prime Minister Theresa May unveils 'Plan B' |Money Talks

With roughly two months to go before Britain is due to leave the EU, British Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to break the Brexit stalemate in her own parliament. While she didn't present a definitive 'Plan B', she remained committed to coming up with a proposal that would avoid a no-deal Brexit, as Ben Said reports. Financial expert Jasmine Birtles joined us from London to give her analysis.