POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Prime Minister Theresa May unveils 'Plan B' |Money Talks
06:27
BizTech
Prime Minister Theresa May unveils 'Plan B' |Money Talks
With roughly two months to go before Britain is due to leave the EU, British Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to break the Brexit stalemate in her own parliament. While she didn't present a definitive 'Plan B', she remained committed to coming up with a proposal that would avoid a no-deal Brexit, as Ben Said reports. Financial expert Jasmine Birtles joined us from London to give her analysis.
January 23, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?