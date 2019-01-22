POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Vegan Politics: Is veganism damaging you and the planet?

You are what you eat, they say. But perhaps these days it should be you are what we tell you to eat. From alleged health benefits to a perceived kinder world, why vegans are shouting louder and being heard. Joining us in the studio is Roisin McAuley, campaigner at Viva one of Britain’s biggests vegan campaign groups, Maria Chiorando, editor of Plant Based News, Caroline Stocks, agriculture journalist specialising in farming and the environment, Rhiannon Lambert, Nutritionist at Harley street. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Vegan #Veganism #VeganPolitics
January 22, 2019
