04:06
Room to Breathe | Exhibitions | Showcase
Across the globe, whether by choice or necessity, one out of every 80 people will migrate to another country during their lifetime. And migration has become a politically hot topic. In the United Kingdom, for example, immigration was one reason many voted for Brexit and that issue continues to divide the Brits. But in the last year, there's a new place people in the UK can go to - to get a real understanding of why people seek a better life abroad. Showcase's Miranda Atty went to an exhibition called "Room to Breathe" which tells the personal stories of more than a hundred migrants in a very unique way. #RoomToBreathe #MigrationMuseum #Showcase
January 23, 2019
