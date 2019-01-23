POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
2019 Oscar Nominations | Showcase Special
17:36
World
2019 Oscar Nominations | Showcase Special
And the nominees are... in for a tough race! The film awards season just hit fifth gear after the shortlist was just announced for this year's 91st Academy Awards. Here is Showcase's special look into who's running up for this year's Oscars, along with the best of the worst movies of the year - the Razzie nominations. To discuss them all, Showcase is joined by film critic Ali Arikan in the studio and Lauren Moraski, senior editor with HuffPost, from New York. #Oscars #AcademyAwards #Showcase
January 23, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?