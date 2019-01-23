Will Russia and Japan be able to resolve their historical hostilities?

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to broker a peace deal harkening back to World War Two. Talks over Kuril Islands could end long-held hostilities, but are sparking protests at home. Guests: James Brown Political science professor Temple University Tamerlan Abdikeev Founder Invero Advisors Anna Kireeva Associate professor Moscow State Institute of International Relations #Russia #Japan #Asia