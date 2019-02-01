POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mnangagwa cancels Davos trip over crisis | Money Talks
06:53
BizTech
Mnangagwa cancels Davos trip over crisis | Money Talks
Another world leader who's skipping Davos this year to deal with troubles back home is Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The country's Human Rights Commission says at least eight people have been killed in a government crackdown on protests over a drastic hike in fuel prices. Zimbabwe is struggling with soaring prices and fuel shortages, with many residents accusing Mnangagwa of failing to deliver on his promise to turn the economy around. Sharon Ogunleye reports. Wilf Mbanga, founder, editor and publisher of The Zimbabwean, told us more about the story from Port Louis in Mauritius.
February 1, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?