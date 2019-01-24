World Share

Do counter-terror laws hamper international charities?

Billions of people around the world need aid. But providing the help required isn't as easy as it used to be. According to several NGO’s including Norwegian People's Aid, that’s because of US counter-terrorism legislation. The charity was found guilty of illegally helping terrorists in Palestine, and was forced to settle with the US government for more than two million dollars. Right now the US law called the False Claims Act stipulates, that any NGO that applies for US funding must agree not to provide for groups sanctioned by Washington. That includes Hamas. But how do you help Palestinians in Gaza while avoiding Hamas, who run the place? #Gaza #Palestine #Hamas