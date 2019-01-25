World Share

Tunisia’s enduring crisis | Bangladesh fighting for wages | Questioning call-out culture

Before Tunisians rose up for freedom, they were fighting for jobs. But could an economic crisis be putting Tunisia's progress at risk? Also, Bangladeshis are demanding higher wages. We ask if protests will improve the lives of the people who make clothes for global giants. And, we debate whether the internet jumped to the wrong conclusions on the Covington Catholic student’s viral video. #MagaKid #Tunisia #Trump