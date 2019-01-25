World Share

The trouble with viral video lynch-mobs

Conservative Hollywood director and Trump family friend, Robby Starbuck, is pushing back against the uproar over a standoff between a teenage Trump supporter and a Native American activist. He says what he watched on YouTube is not the actions of a racist. We debate the impact of the incident on the US’ culture war. Guests: Robby Starbuck Hollywood director Sabina Khan-Ibarra Writer and activist #SocialIssues #NativeAmerican #Hollywood