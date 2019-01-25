POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The trouble with viral video lynch-mobs
14:37
World
The trouble with viral video lynch-mobs
Conservative Hollywood director and Trump family friend, Robby Starbuck, is pushing back against the uproar over a standoff between a teenage Trump supporter and a Native American activist. He says what he watched on YouTube is not the actions of a racist. We debate the impact of the incident on the US’ culture war. Guests: Robby Starbuck Hollywood director Sabina Khan-Ibarra Writer and activist #SocialIssues #NativeAmerican #Hollywood
January 25, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?